Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 203,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Heartland Express stock remained flat at $15.15 during trading on Monday. 15,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.