Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 290,320 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.