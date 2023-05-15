Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

HSIC stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

