Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178.13 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00017819 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $178.13 million and $178,897.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,372.54 or 1.00033131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88265837 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,186.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

