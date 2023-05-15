Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 201,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 619,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

