HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. 26,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the first quarter valued at $5,857,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 156,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.