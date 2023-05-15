HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. 26,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
HF Foods Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 1.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HF Foods Group (HFFG)
