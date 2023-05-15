HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. HI has a total market cap of $12.30 million and $207,704.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,431.53 or 0.99992543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0044425 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $196,300.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

