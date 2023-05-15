High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

High Liner Foods stock remained flat at $10.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

