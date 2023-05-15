High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

High Tide Stock Performance

HITI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 258,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 477,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

