High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
High Tide Stock Performance
HITI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 258,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
