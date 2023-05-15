HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 4.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 9,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $538.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.28 and a current ratio of 22.28.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.