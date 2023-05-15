HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 4.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 9,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $538.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.28 and a current ratio of 22.28.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
