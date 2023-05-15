Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Down 3.6 %

Holley stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,087. The company has a market capitalization of $350.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

