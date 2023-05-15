holoride Price Tops $0.0267 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. holoride has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $55,800.98 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.06 or 0.06672609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02648084 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,880.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

