HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel Acquires 10,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.47. 130,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,239. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

