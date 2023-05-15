Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,239,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,871 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NEE traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.63. 2,437,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,526. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

