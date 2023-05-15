Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,085. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

