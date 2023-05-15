Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.01. 1,038,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.02. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $351.90 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

