Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 2,574 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $89.40. 1,362,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

