Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 385,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

