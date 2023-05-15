Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $153,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,750. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

