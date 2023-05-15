Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $164,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 29,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Intel by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,053,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707,931 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Intel by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 11,561,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,754,586. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

