Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 519,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $57,135,000 after purchasing an additional 431,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,995,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.65. 2,699,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.