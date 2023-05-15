Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. 129,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,601. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.