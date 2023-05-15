Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 616,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HBNC opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

