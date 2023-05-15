Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,613 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 483,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,497. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $92.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

