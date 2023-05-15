Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.49. 1,067,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22. The firm has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

