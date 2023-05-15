Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,665. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $137.55.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

