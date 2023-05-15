Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Unionview LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 289,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 964,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,387,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

