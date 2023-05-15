Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.04. 260,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.