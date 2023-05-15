Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

