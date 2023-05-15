Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.58. 457,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

