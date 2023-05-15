Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €65.00 ($70.65) and last traded at €65.48 ($71.17). 291,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.76 ($72.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.73 and a 200 day moving average of €59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.