Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $36.37 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07.

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

