Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $36.37 on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.