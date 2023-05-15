Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,746,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 5,436,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,155.0 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $28.50 during midday trading on Monday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HRNNF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hydro One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.