IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.