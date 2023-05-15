Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 2,645,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,324,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.