Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 2,645,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,324,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Stories
