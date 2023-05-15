IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $46.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $968.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of IES

IES Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IES by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IES by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.



IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

