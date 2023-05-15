IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $46.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
IES Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $968.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
