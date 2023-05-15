IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

ERX opened at $52.00 on Monday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

