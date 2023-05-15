ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 16.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 1,287,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,358,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
