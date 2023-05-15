ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 16.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 1,287,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,358,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Stories

