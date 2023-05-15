Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,950 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

