Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $211.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile



Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.



