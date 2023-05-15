Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

