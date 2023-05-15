Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $293.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

