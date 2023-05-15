Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.05 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

