Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 188,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

