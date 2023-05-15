Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,077. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
