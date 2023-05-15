Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,077. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

