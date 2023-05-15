Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 897,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 484.5 days.

OTCMKTS IPOAF remained flat at $15.05 on Monday. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

