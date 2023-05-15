InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,343. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.59. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,049.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.