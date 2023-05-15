InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,343. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.59. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,049.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.