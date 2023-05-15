Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 885,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.3 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.13. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

