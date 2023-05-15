Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

