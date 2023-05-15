Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Doyle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $12,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,399.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.82. 17,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

