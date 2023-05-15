Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Doyle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $12,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,399.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.82. 17,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Further Reading
